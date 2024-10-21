Ravens Rookie WR Finally Makes Debut
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker has been waiting for this moment for a while.
At long last, the fourth-round pick from North Carolina is active for the first time this season and will make his NFL regular season debut in Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 23-year-old came to Baltimore with plenty of hype behind him. Last season, his first and only at North Carolina, he caught 41 passes for 699 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns despite only playing eight games due to NCAA transfer restrictions. The season before that, he caught 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns at Kent State.
Unfortunately, Walker hasn't had the NFL start that he would've hoped for. He battled injuries throughout the preseason, and even when he was healthy, he couldn't break into the lineup over other receivers who are key pieces on both offense and special teams.
It remains to be seen how much Walker will actually play on Monday, especially on offense, but it's still great to see him active for the first time.
As for the inactives, there aren't many surprises to speak of. Running back Rasheen Ali, linebacker Malik Harrison and defensive tackle Broderick Washington were all previously ruled out with injury, The rest of the list consists of rookies in safety Beau Brade, linebacker Adisa Isaac and center Nick Samac, who have all played very little, if at all, this season.
On the Tampa Bay side, star wide receiver Mike Evans and defensive tackle Vita Vea, both questionable coming in, will suit up against Baltimore.
