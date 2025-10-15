Ravens Continue Descent Toward Bottom of Power Rankings
Most national pundits are even more down on the Baltimore Ravens following their most recent shortcoming, even though their 17-3 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams was the most competitive effort since Week 3. As a result, the consensus belief is that they are a bottom half of the league team, with their lowest ranking being No. 27. Now, it’s time to see where the team lands in the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 7.
Sports Illustrated: 23 (Last week: 21)
"Lost in the fact that the Ravens are injury riddled is the fact that players who are healthy are also not playing very well. There was a distinct lack of presence from Baltimore’s lead dogs in the trenches, which is especially disappointing given that the Ravens had chances to win this game and improve their pre-bye prospects. " - Conor Orr
ESPN: 24 (Last week: 22)
"Baltimore signed Cooper Rush to a two-year, $6.2 million deal (including $4 million guaranteed) with the hope he could keep the Ravens in contention if Jackson suffered a short-term injury. But Baltimore is 0-2 and has produced a total of 13 points without Jackson (hamstring injury) this season. Rush, who went 9-5 as a fill-in quarterback in Dallas, has thrown four interceptions and no touchdowns with Baltimore. The good news for the Ravens is that coach John Harbaugh expects Jackson to return after this week's bye." - Jamison Hensley
The Ringer: 19 (Last week: 18)
"Baltimore is taking a wise approach with quarterback Lamar Jackson’s recovery from a hamstring injury, waiting until after the bye week to bring him back. Once he returns, though, this 1-5 team has to immediately be at its absolute best if it wants to make up the ground it has lost and sneak into the playoffs.
Chicago, Miami, Minnesota, and Cleveland are the next four opponents on tap. If this team wants us to take it seriously again, the Ravens need to be at .500 by mid-November." - Diante Lee
NFL.com: 23 (Last week: 22)
"Let's start with the excellent news: Lamar Jackson is on track to be back after this week's bye. Now, the bad: The Ravens are 1-5, with six more road games, and they probably need to go 9-2 or better to make the postseason. In previous seasons going back to 1990, just three of 128 teams that started 1-5 ultimately hit the playoffs. But Sunday at least offered a glimmer of hope that things could be better. The Ravens were far more impressive defensively against the Rams than they'd been all season long, and there were signs that the run game could come back to life. Even with a pick, two lost fumbles and four turnovers on downs, the Ravens stayed competitive through most of the game. They might not play past Week 18, but I think they'll be a very thorny opponent, taking out their frustrations for the remainder of the season.
" - Eric Edholm
Sporting News: 26 (Last week: 24)
"The Ravens have a realization their season, for all intents and purposes of making the playoffs and pushing for the Super Bowl, is done. Now it's about finding respectable offense with Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson and continuing to fight hard with defensive limitations.
" -Vinnie Iyer
Yahoo Sports: 21 (Last week: 19)
"The Ravens have the bye week to regroup. Over the next eight games here’s the Ravens’ schedule: vs. Bears, at Dolphins, at Vikings, at Browns, vs. Jets, vs. Bengals, vs. Steelers, at Bengals. There is a path for them to make a run." - Frank Schwab
The Athletic: 25 (Last week: 23)
"Henry’s season hasn’t been quite as disastrous as the Ravens’ season overall, but it hasn’t been good. After gaining 122 yards against the Rams on Sunday, he is 89th in fantasy scoring per game (12.22). Since joining the Ravens in 2024, he has had four games with fewer than 10 fantasy points. Three of them have come in the first six weeks of this season. Henry is 27th in expected points added per carry this year. Last year, he was 12th.
" - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall
USA Today: 24 (Last week: 21)
"Their 1-5 start is tied for the worst in team history. But if they're lucky, Jackson – and probably more of his currently injured teammates – will be back on the other side of the Week 7 bye." - Nate Davis
Pro Football Talk: 25 (Last week: 22)
"They’re almost in “need to run the table” mode." - Mike Florio
Bleacher Report: 27 (Last week: 22)
"At 1-5, the Ravens season isn't over, but Baltimore is teetering on the edge of oblivion. Current expectations place quarterback Lamar Jackson back into the starting lineup after next weekend's bye. Jackson isn't going to solve all of the team's problems, though, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Ravens own a bottom four defense coming out of Sunday's action. Even with Jackson back on the field and healthy, the Ravens aren't going to win shootout after shootout in order to turn around the season. To be fair, the post-bye schedule is manageable with one team owning a winning record between now and the start of December. Maybe a little magic can happen, but Jackson will need to be truly special during the next stretch of games." - Brent Sobleski
CBS Sports: 23 (Last week: 22)
"They head into the bye as the season's biggest disappointment so far. Lamar Jackson is expected back after the time off, and boy, do they need him after starting 1-5." - Pete Prisco
Fox Sports: 23 (Last week: 22)
"Action Jackson" is expected to return next week. Too bad it’s too late. His backup, Cooper Rush, was a disaster for two games. Baltimore's defense has been a disaster all season, and the Ravens are done at 1-5." - Ralph Vacchiano
Sharp Football Analysis: 25 (Last week 21)
"The Ravens opened Sunday’s slugfest with a Tyler Loop field goal and proceeded to cough up 17 unanswered points to round out their fourth straight loss. With chances to stay within striking distance, Baltimore fumbled the football on back-to-back drives (their fourth and fifth of the season, tied for third-most), setting the Rams up for a two-play scoring drive of just 21 yards. Improvement starts with a healthy roster that can hang on to the football." - Will Mauro
