Ravens' Roquan Smith Injured vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens have seen quite a few key defenders suffer mild injuries in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now it's the anchor of their defense.
Early in the fourth quarter, star linebacker Roquan Smith walked off the field slowly with the help of training staff. Smith, who went to the medical tent earlier, has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury.
Smith's absence was immediately evident, as the Steelers drove right down the field in short order. Luckily for the Ravens, Marlon Humphrey came up with another huge interception in the end zone to keep the deficit at just five points.
If Smith misses any more time, the Ravens would be in major trouble. Their defense has struggled for the entire season, though it's actually played fairly well on Sunday. Smith is also one of the heart-and-soul players on defense, and losing another leader would be brutal.
So far this season, Smith, a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons, has 97 total tackles to lead the team. His underlying numbers have take a bit of a hit this season, though he's still one of the better players at his position.
Pittsburgh leads 15-10 in the middle of the fourth quarter, but Baltimore is putting together a solid drive of its own.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!