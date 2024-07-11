Ravens Safeties Scattered In NFL Ranking
The Baltimore Ravens had arguably the league's best defense last season, thanks in large part to their elite safety duo.
On one side, Kyle Hamilton emerged as a bona fide superstar in his second season, dominating all over the field to earn his first career All-Pro selection. On the other side, Marcus Williams continued to provide strong play, particularly in coverage.
So when ESPN released a ranking of the top 10 safeties in the league according to executives, coaches and scouts, both Ravens safeties unsurprisingly had a presence on the list. What may be surprising is where one of them ranked, though.
Hamilton ranked just about where one would expect, coming in at No. 2 behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr. Some evaluators ranked Hamilton as high as No. 1, but others have him as low as No. 6.
"The ultimate Swiss Army knife that was used to in every way possible last season," an NFC scout told ESPN. "He was a defender opposing offenses had to be aware of on every snap."
Even after Hamilton's incredible season, it seems that some still have their doubts about him. ESPN says that some evaluators took note of his relatively slow speed (4.59-second 40-yard dash), and how the Ravens could use him more like a linebacker than a traditional safety.
However, he's still a perfect fit for what the Ravens want to do on defense.
"Doesn't fit the bill for everyone, but really important for them," an AFC executive said. "Have to know where he is at all times. Really good instincts in the middle of the field."
As for Williams, the 27-year-old shockingly wasn't even on the main list, but rather just an honorable mention. Considering his consistently strong play throughout his career, it almost feels wrong for him not to be in the top 10. That said, injuries have taken their toll on him over the years.
"Not many guys who have his range. Guys who can play in the middle of the field with ball skills are rare. It's just that he's missed time the last two years with injury," an NFC coordinator said.
Baltimore has lost some key pieces on defense this offseason, but with the league's top safety duo still intact, it's safe to say the unit will still be in good hands.
