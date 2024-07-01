Ravens Doomed To Disappoint?
Fresh off a 13-4 season and an AFC Championship Game appearance, the Baltimore Ravens have high expectations once again in 2024.
But one has to wonder, will they be able to meet those expectations? According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, the Ravens are a team that could very well fall short of expectations this season.
"A year ago, I had Baltimore as my pick to come out of the AFC and reach the Super Bowl. I'm singing a different tune now," Benjamin writes. "Currently, they own the second-best odds to win the AFC only trailing the Chiefs, and I feel like that may be a bit too rich.
"Their division should be more competitive with Cincinnati getting Joe Burrow back, and if that's the bar we're holding them to (winning the AFC North), I can see a scenario where they come up short. The road is also pretty rough for them this year as they own the fourth-toughest strength of schedule based on their opponents' projected win total. Also, don't underrate the departure of defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and linebacker Patrick Queen this offseason either."
It is true that the Ravens lost some key pieces this offseason, particularly on defense and the offensive line. It is also true that the Ravens play in football's toughest division as nothing comes easy in the AFC North, or the conference as a whole for that matter. With those factors in mind, combined with how volitale the NFL is in general, and a disappointing season could be in the realm of possibility.
That said, it's nowhere near panic time in Baltimore. The Ravens still have one of the league's best rosters on both offense and defense, plus a veteran coach in John Harbaugh. It's easy to feel down on their chances after their offseason losses, but it's not as if they turned into a bad team overnight.
Of course, the Ravens will have to work to get to where they want to be, not helped by the fact that they are going to get pretty much every team's best shot. However, this is still a very talented team that has Super Bowl aspirations with good reason.
