Ravens Sign Former Bears WR
The Baltimore Ravens are making another veteran wide receiver move, signing former Chicago Bears second-round pick and NFL journeyman Anthony Miller, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz.
Miller, 29, last played a game in 2021, but has spent time on multiple practice squads since then. After being selected 51st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, he 47 games, including 17 starts for the Chicago Bears. He was traded to the Houston Texans in 2021, but played just two games before his release.
He's caught 140 passes for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns throughout his career.
After his release from the Texans, Miller found himself within the AFC North, signing to the Steelers practice squad. He spent over two years there, playing in just one game, before his eventual release before the 2023 season.
He's since signed with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs, all as part of their practice squads.
Millers joins Russell Gage as late training camp additions to the Ravens wide receiver room. They'll compete for a roster spot and an opportunity to join a young core of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. With Bateman dealing with an injury during camp, slowing him from being available for every practice, the door may be open for Miller to get extra reps during the preseason.
