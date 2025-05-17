Ravens Sign Former Raiders DT
The Baltimore Ravens are adding some veteran depth to their defensive line as the 2025 offseason treads on.
The team announced that it has signed former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins to a one-year deal. The Ravens will mark the seventh team he's played for headed into his 13th season in the NFL.
Jenkins, 35, played and started in all 34 regular-season games for the Raiders the past two seasons. In that span, he posted 107 total tackles (37 solo), two sacks, six pass breakups and had a 44-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Originally a third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2013 NFL Draft, Jenkins has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and New York Giants.
This signing comes after the retirement of defensive tackle Michael Pierce. He and the Ravens made it to where Baltimore can transact Pierce's retirement post-June 1. This removes his $2 million roster bonus and his workout bonus while creating $745,000 in cap space now and then an additional $1.255 million in cap space after June 1.
The Ravens will open up the preseason on Aug. 7 at home against the Indianapolis Colts before hitting the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in the final preseason game. Baltimore will then open its 2025 regular season at Highmark Stadium against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!