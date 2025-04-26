Ravens Select Arizona Kicker in NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens were previously the only team in the NFL that had never drafted a kicker, until now.
With the No. 186 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected Arizona kicker Tyler Loop. Loop, Arizona's primary kicker for the past four years, is the second kicker off the board after Miami's Andres Borregales, who went to the New England Patriots at No. 182 overall.
Over his time with the Wildcats, Loop made 67 of his 80 field goal attempts (83.8 percent) and 126 of 128 extra point attempts (98.4 percent). He hit a career-long 62-yard field goal last year against Houston.
"Highly experienced kicker with NFL leg strength and consistency of ball flight," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "Loop plants field goals from 50-plus yards out way up the net, so his make from 62 yards should not have been a shock. When he misses it’s usually pulled left, and he did miss two extra-point attempts in 2024. He should handle kickoff duties and has the athleticism to make a tackle if needed."
Of course, this selection comes at a time when the Ravens are facing numerous questions at the position. Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 16 different women, with the alleged incidents taking place between 2012 and 2016. The league is now actively investigating those allegations, and the Ravens have said they will adhere to the results of that investigation.
If the Ravens do have to move on from Tucker, then they now have a suitable replacement in place with Loop.
