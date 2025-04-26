Ravens Select Small School OT in NFL Draft
With the No. 141 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Alabama A&M offensive tackle Carson Vinson.
Vinson was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs at left tackle and was the only prospect from a Historically Black College invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He produced the ninth-best athleticism score among offensive tackles at the event with a 77 after recording 5.12 in the 40-yard dash with a 10-yard split of 1.8, a vertical leap of 28.5 inches, a broad jump of 9-foot-3 and three-cone time of 7.51.
Although the Ravens were able to re-sign two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year deal in their first major move of the offseason, they still need depth along the offensive line even after selecting Emory Jones in the third round who projects more as a guard at the next level. Vinson is the more ideal swing tackle option of the two which is a role they needed to address after losing both Patrick Mekari and Josh Jones in free agency.
In 2024, Vinson earned Honorable Mention Associated Press FCS All-American, Honorable Mention HBCU All-American and First Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors. He was one of the final prospects the Ravens brought in for a pre-draft visit and alluring physical tools at 6-feet -7 inches with 34.5-inch arms but will need to fill out his frame more and add more functional strength to compete at the NFL level.
