Ravens Select Rutgers CB in NFL Draft
With the No. 212 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Rutgers cornerback Robert Longerbeam in the sixth round.
Hailing from Alexandria, Va., Longerbeam is the second cornerback the Ravens have selected in the sixth round and the draft as a whole, following Western Michigan's Bilhal Kone at No. 178.
In his five years at Rutgers, Longerbeam recorded 152 total tackles, 33 passes defended, five interceptions, five forced fumbles and two sacks. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in each of the past two years.
"Slender cornerback who is 'wired right' but lacks the size NFL teams typically require," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "Longerbeam played outside at Rutgers, but the size disadvantage likely means he’ll be moving inside as a pro. He has the feet to match route breaks and good burst to close from zone. He gives some ground deep and struggles to win above the rim, though. He’s a willing run supporter but the frame will only allow so much. His on-ball production and competitiveness are appealing, but teams will need to balance those elements against his size when determining his draft value."
The Ravens entered the draft with a need at cornerback, needing some more depth behind Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Chidobe Awuzie. While it's unclear if they added any starting-caliber players, they have at least beefed up the depth in the secondary.
The Ravens have one pick remaining in the draft, which comes in the seventh round at No. 243 overall.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!