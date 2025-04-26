Ravens Select LSU Guard In NFL Draft
With the No. 243 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, their 11th and final of the event, the Baltimore Ravens have selected LSU guard Garrett Dellinger.
The Ravens have now selected two LSU offensive linemen, as they previously selected tackle Emery Jones Jr. in the third round on Friday night.
Hailing from Clarkston, Mich., Dellinger played multiple positions early in his career, but settled in at left guard by his junior year in 2023. He started all 13 games at left guard that season, but only played seven games in 2024 after undergoing "tightrope surgery" to address a high-ankle sprain.
At 6-4 and 325 pounds, Dellinger has the size to be a solid NFL lineman, but his technique needs a bit of work.
"Guard prospect with burly, squared-off frame," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "Dellinger could offer center/guard flexibility and has tape filled with challenges from quality opponents across from him. He’s not really a people pusher, but he plays with good pad level, firmness into contact and consistent technique in the run game.
"He’s a notch below in pass pro, where his pass sets tend to be long and heavy, opening him to counters and twists. He throws his hands with purpose and generally absorbs power. He’s functional in all blocking schemes as a likely backup who can provide quality starts if needed."
The Ravens were in need of some more depth along the interior offensive line, and potentially even players who could push for starting guard jobs. Dellinger probably won't push for a starting job this year, but could be a quality backup.
The Ravens have now wrapped up their 2025 draft class, though there will of course be undrafted free agents to watch for in the coming days.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!