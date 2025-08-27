Ravens Sign Former Pro Bowl QB, 16 Others to Practice Squad
The Baltimore Ravens had to say goodbye to dozens of players who helped shape and prepare their 2025 roster for the upcoming season, but didn't make the initial 53-man roster at Tuesday's deadline. Thankfully, the bulk of them cleared waivers and chose to return to the team as members of the practice squad. The full list of signees was initially unveiled by a pair of beat reporters who cover the team and formally announced by the team shortly thereafter:
Headlining the list is the reunion with former Pro Bowl backup Tyler Huntley, who served as the primary backup to two-time MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson from 2021-2023 and most recently spent the preseason playing for the Ravens' AFC North division rival, the Cleveland Browns. He will be their third emergency quarterback who is allowed to dress on game days in case both Jackson and veteran backup Cooper Rush are ruled out for the remainder of a game for any reason.
Veteran wideouts Anthony Miller and Keith Kirkwood are back on the practice squad for the second year in a row to provide veteran depth and help sharpen the skills of the secondary, as both made plays against the loaded group during training camp.
After a solid overall showing in the preseason where he ran hard through contact and consistently got what was blocked for him and led the league in rushing , veteran running back D’Ernest Johnson which earned an extended stay in Baltimore.
Undrafted rookie fullback Lucas Scott and former undrafted tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden will help the Ravens get through practice while five-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard and dynamic fourth-year tight end Isaiah Likely get healthy.
Former seventh-rounder Nick Samac got beat out for the backup center spot by fellow second-year pro Corey Bullock, but was one of three young offensive linemen who were brought back, joining undrafted rookies Gerad Lichtenhan and Jared Penning.
As was expected, veteran defensive end Brent Urban was brought back and will likely see action early in the season. Meanwhile, third-year defensive tackle C.J. Okoye will get another year to develop after showing some promising flashes during the preseason, and since he qualifies as an international signing given that he migrated from Nigeria, he doesn't count toward their maximum 16-player limit and allows them to have a 17-man practice squad.
Undrafted rookie linebackers Chandler Martin and Kaimon Rucker helped the Ravens' third and fourth string units close out and seal each of the team’s three victories during their undefeated preseason and will get to continue to grow in the team's revered development system.
Third-year outside linebacker Malik Hamm is a local product who bounced back from the torn ACL that cut his training camp short last summer and made a strong push for a roster spot this year by flashing in the preseason, but couldn't break through the number crunch.
Undrafted rookie corner Marquise Robinson played a lot of snaps for the Ravens during the preseason, and veteran Thomas Graham was one of the stars of the finale with his red zone interception of another former Baltimore backup quarterback, Josh Johnson.
With Beau Brade gone after getting claimed off waivers, undrafted rookie safety Keondre Jackson will be the Ravens' fifth safety to get called up in case of emergency until Ar'Darius Washington is healthy enough to return to action. He consistently played well on special teams and tackled well in space on defense during the preseason.
