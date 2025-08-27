Ravens Bring Back Massive Standout DT
The Baltimore Ravens were forced to release several promising players to trim down their roster to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit. Luckily, they were able to bring back at least one of them to their practice squad.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are planning to re-sign nose tackle C.J. Okoye, who was among those cut yesterday.
Many believed Okoye was deserving of a spot on Baltimore's 53-man roster following an impressive showing this preseason.
The massive 6-foot-6, 370-pound defensive lineman racked up five tackles and one quarterback hit.
Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr couldn't help but praise Okoye's play, either.
“It’s amazing to see how far he’s come since when we got him in the springtime,” Orr said. “He works hard. He played real good in the game. He’s big. I was looking at him and I was like, ‘Damn, you’re a monster.’ And he went out there and played like it. It’s a credit to him. He’s put the work in.”
However, Baltimore took the risk of losing Okoye to waivers and it has paid off, for now.
Okoye's path to the NFL was untraditional. He grew up in Agbogugu, Nigeria, where he primarily played basketball. After playing at a high level, he was noticed and suggested to enter the UpRise American football camp, hosted by Osi Umenyiora to identify talent from African countries.
He attended, and Umenyiora thought he performed well enough to give him a shot at the 2022 NFL Africa camp. There he was first trained to play offensive line, was named the most valuable offensive player and subsequently became one of 38 players to be invited to the NFL International Combine in London, England.
Okoye ultimately made the cut and was selected as one of 13 players for the National Football League's International Player Pathway Program. He was then allocated to the Los Angeles Chargers as a defensive lineman in 2023.
Okoye recorded a sack in his first preseason game with the Chargers but was later waived by the team. He re-signed to Los Angeles' practice squad, where he would spend both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
In January, Okoye got a change of scenery by signing a reserve/futures contract with the Ravens, who he now hopes to continue making a name for himself with.
