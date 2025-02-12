Ravens Sleeper Has Massive Opportunity in 2025
The Baltimore Ravens definitely know who their top two wide receivers are, as Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman have established themselves as Lamar Jackson's top weapons.
But who will fill in as the No. 3 receiver in 2025?
Both Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace are slated to hit free agency this offseason, and it's not like either of them contributed all that much this past year, anyway.
The Ravens may have difficult signing someone in free agency, as they have limited cap room. They could always draft a wide receiver, but they could already have a potential in-house option: Devontez Walker.
Baltimore selected Walker in the fourth round of the NFL Draft last year, and at the time, the move was generally met with praise.
After all, the 23-year-old showed some explosiveness in college, averaging 17 yards per catch during his final collegiate campaign at North Carolina. He also hauled in 11 touchdowns with Kent State during the 2022 season.
Unfortunately, Walker did not get much of an opportunity during his rookie year, as he logged just one catch for 21 yards. It did go for a touchdown, which was certainly cool, but it was one of only three times he was targeted in 2024.
The good news is that Walker could be primed for a much larger role next season.
Baltimore rarely spends money on wide receivers. It tried it with Odell Beckham Jr. two years ago, and we saw how that worked out.
In recent years, the Ravens have experienced the most success with receivers that have been homegrown. Marquise Brown posted a 1,000-yard campaign in Baltimore. Flowers is a Pro Bowler. Bateman got off to a rough start, but he has suddenly been coming along nicely.
Walker could be the next in line to break out, especially with the No. 3 receiver role potentially being opened up due to a couple of departures.
We'll see if the Charlotte native can take advantage of the opportunity.
