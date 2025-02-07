NFL Has Question to Answer After Ravens' Lamar Jackson Loses MVP
The NFL always has something that makes fans, media and everyone involved question, "how?" Whether it's the Kansas City Chiefs continuing to be elite and so many wondering why that the refs need to release a statement saying they aren't helping them, or Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson losing an award he clearly won, that was voted on by the same people. And at the 2025 NFL Honors, that "how" was loud.
Jackson was named First-Team All-Pro just weeks before the NFL Honors ceremony. An AP Award voted on by the same people who decide who wins NFL MVP. Who finished as Second-Team All-Pro? Josh Allen.
Jackson's historic run for what should have been his third MVP included 41 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 915 rushing yards and four more scores. He led the Ravens back to the top of the AFC North while undergoing the NFL's gauntlet that was three games in 11 days to pretty much end the season.
He put Baltimore on his back more than once, and by the end of the regular season, was the clear-cut MVP in the NFL.
Allen finished with less passing yards, less touchdowns (26) and more interceptions (6). He rushed for just 531 yards but did score 12 touhdowns on the ground.
There is nothing to take away from Allen, but rather a looming question of "how?" How did Jackson have the award locked up, with nearly everyone in agreement, including, seemingly, the AP voters, and lose?
We may never get the how. Allen will walk into 2025 the reigning MVP and everyone will address him as such, all while asking the question of how Jackson didn't walk away with his third.
Sometimes, the NFL leaves too many questions in what looks like a supported narrative. It's hard not to wonder if this was one of those times. Because just weeks before, Lamar Jackson won the MVP.
