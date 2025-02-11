Ravens Trade With Eagles in Latest Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens are facing Super Bowl-or-bust expectations next season, and will need to nail the draft and free agency as a result.
With this in mind, NFL.com's latest mock draft has the Ravens swinging a trade with the recently-crowned world champion Philadelphia Eagles in order to capitalize on opportunities in April's draft.
Instead of making their first-round pick at 27th overall, NFL.com has Baltimore trading down to No. 32 to make the selection of Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. One of the top offensive lineman in this year's draft, Conerly Jr. could help secure the long-term future of the Ravens offensive line, which in turn will help extend Lamar Jackson's career as well.
During his time at Oregon, Conerly Jr. played in 41 games. He also caught a four-yard touchdown pass in 2022.
In the second round of the mock, the site has Baltimore selecting South Carolina edge Kyle Kennard. Last season with the Gamecocks, he highlighted a vicious pass-rushing unit with 11.5 sacks. He spent the first four seasons of his college career at Georgia Tech, where he had 12.5 sacks. Kennard would bring valuable experience to the table.
The Ravens hold one third-round pick as of now, but the mock predicts another trade for Baltimore. In a trade with the Eagles once again, the Ravens pick up the No. 96 overall pick to select Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter, which comes five picks after Baltimore's selection of Utah State receiver Jalen Royals at 91st overall.
Making a trade with the Eagles either before or during the draft will certainly spice things up, but it's impossible to truly predict what the front office will do. Time will tell howe everything comes together for the Ravens when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off from Green Bay on Thursday, April 24.
