Ravens Snap Count Brings Up Alarming Question
The Baltimore Ravens will limp into the bye week following a 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and they clearly have some problems to sort out.
As has been the case in most of their losses this season, this defeat was incredibly frustrating for multiple reasons. The defense more than did its job, holding the high-powered Eagles offense to just 252 total yards. However, an inconsistent offense and an atrocious performance on special teams sunk the Ravens for yet another frustrating defeat.
Moreover, the Ravens once again made some questionable choices throughout the game. Not necessarily in regard to game management, but rather in regard to playing time for certain players.
The snap counts from Sunday's game tell an interesting tale, and in turn, raise several questions about the Ravens' thought process.
On defense, by far the most surprising takeaway is that edge rusher Odafe Oweh played just 15 snaps throughout the game. Not only was Oweh on a hot streak, recording 3.5 sacks in his past two games, but the Ravens were without veteran Kyle Van Noy on Sunday. It seemed like Oweh would lead the pass rush, but that was far from the case. Instead, that duty fell to second-year pro Tavius Robinson, who played a season-high 52 defensive snaps.
On offense, there's an even bigger question mark. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who the Ravens acquired from the Carolina Panthers at the trade deadline, continued to see little action as he did not play even a single snap despite being active. Even with Rashod Bateman suffering an injury in the second half, Johnson still couldn't get on the field.
After the game, both head coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson said they wanted to get Johnson on the field more, but hinted that there may be something more going on.
"We want [Diontae Johnson] out there," Jackson said. "He's a great receiver. We didn't get him from the Panthers for nothing. I don't think so."
At this point, one has to wonder why the Ravens even traded for Johnson if they aren't going to use him. He's played just 39 offensive snaps in five games, and even if he was meant to be an "insurance policy" of sorts, then he should've been out there after Bateman's injury. They didn't give up much to get him, but it's still bizarre to see them not put him on the field at all.
Baltimore finally gets its bye week after the defeat, and hopefully, it will have more answers afterward.
