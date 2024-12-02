Ravens HC Shuts Down Moving On From Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's season from Hell continued on Sunday, and may have just reached the ninth circle.
Tucker, once the most accurate kicker in NFL history, missed two field goals and an extra point in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the first time in his career he's missed three kicks in the same game. That's seven points off the board in a five-point loss, so it's plain as day to see how his misses are costing the team dearly.
Unfortunately, this has been the rule for Tucker this season, not the exception. He's now missed 10 kicks (eight field goals and two extra points) on the year, the most in one season of his illustrious career and the most of any kicker in the league this season. It's been a sudden, drastic decline for the future Hall of Fame kicker, and the Ravens are feeling it hard.
Despite that, there's still belief in the organization, at least publicly, that Tucker can turn it around this season. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that there are no plans to look for a new kicker at this time.
"If you're asking me are we going to move on from Justin Tucker, I'm not really planning on doing that right now," Harbaugh said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Bringing in another kicker at this point in the season would be incredibly difficult. When one goes down due to injury, for instance, teams often look to the practice squad for a replacement, with the Kansas City Chiefs being a notable example after the injury to Harrison Butker. The chances of finding a kicker better than Tucker this season are slim to none.
That said, the Ravens have to do something to address their kicking woes. This is the second time in the past three games that Tucker's misses have directly contributed to their defeat, as he also missed two field goals in an 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 17. That's the difference between contending for a first-round bye to being squarely a wild card team, and it's at least partly due to what was their greatest strength.
Baltimore finally gets its long-awaited bye this week, and rest assured there will be a focus on Tucker and the kicking game during the break.
