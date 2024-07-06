Ravens Star Safety Among NFL's Top Young Players
Out of all the Baltimore Ravens' young stars, one of them stands out as by far the one with the greatest superstar potential.
That player is none other than third-year safety Kyle Hamilton, who some would say has already established himself as a star. The No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is coming off an outstanding second season, in which he recorded 81 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, 13 passes defended and four interceptions. He earned his first career All-Pro nod, and based on his current trajectory, it almost certainly won't be his last.
Hamilton is clearly among the best young players in the league today, but the question is how high he ranks on that totem pole. According to Jeff Diamond of The 33rd Team, Hamilton ranks No. 10 league-wide among players under the age of 25.
"The Baltimore Ravens have lost several starters off last year’s sixth-ranked [total] defense, but among their returning stars is First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton," Diamond writes.
"In his second season since being Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2022 (when he was selected All-Rookie), Hamilton was a dominating defender with four interceptions, 13 passes defensed, three sacks, 81 tackles, and 10 tackles for loss in 15 games."
There's a strong argument to be made that Hamilton deserves to be even higher on this list, but the competition is extremely tight.
That's not to say Hamilton isn't worthy of more recognition, though. He's in the running for the best safety in the league today, youngster or veteran, and he should only improve as he continues to mature. The Notre Dame product will probably reset the safety market when he's due for a new contract, ad he absolutely deserves to.
