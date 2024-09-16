Ravens Struggled Stopping Raiders' Star DE in Loss
Heading into Sunday, it was no secret who the Baltimore Ravens needed to slow down on the Las Vegas Raiders' defense if they were going to sustain any success.
The Ravens offense didn't have many answers for Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby in their 26-23 loss on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
"Those impactful guys, we've got to find a way to just knock them out the game [and] get them out the game," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "Not literally knock them out, but just find a way to just protect and just get them out [of] the game [and] not let them just run around and do what they do."
Crosby had six tackles, including four for a loss, five quarterback pressures and two sacks. The star pass rusher's second sack of the game caused the Ravens to lose nine yards before going three and out with 2:27 left in the game. On the ensuing possession, Las Vegas kicked the game-winning field goal with 27 seconds remaining.
Through the first five seasons of Crosby's career, he's made the Pro Bowl and had at least 10 sacks three times. He's also led the league in tackles for loss twice.
"We knew going in that he would be a game wrecker, so we had to do everything we could to minimize that," Ravens rookie offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten said. "He's going to make plays; that's why he's out there. But I thought we had a good gameplan going in, [and] like I said before, we've just got to execute."
The Ravens offensive line was arguably the team's biggest question mark heading into this season, and through two games, they haven't done much to inspire confidence. With those persisting question markings surrounding Baltimore's front five, changes aren't out of the question for head coach John Harbaugh.
"I'm just going to look and try to coach the guys and keep getting better with the guys," Harbaugh said. "I'll look at the tape, and we'll see. We're always going to play the best players; that's part of it."
Baltimore won't face a pass rusher of Crosby's caliber every week, but answers are needed if the team is going to overcome its 0-2 start to the season. Veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley noted how the offensive lines he has been on in the past have improved over time, and if Baltimore is going to improve, it's going to need to find its stride sooner than later up front on offense.
"I think we're always going to still be trying to jive together and gel together," Stanley said. "No matter what line I've been on in my previous seasons here, we've always gotten better throughout the season, and that's going to continue to happen with the line we have now – it's going to continue to get better."
