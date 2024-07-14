Ravens Super Bowl Hero Jacoby Jones Dead at 40
Baltimore Ravens special teams star and Super Bowl 47 champion Jacoby Jones has passed away at the age of 40, according to multiple reports. It's reported Jones passed overnight in his sleep. The cause of death was not known during the time of the news.
Jones spent three years with the Ravens from 2012 to 2014. He finished his time in Baltimore a Super Bowl champion, Pro Bowler and All-Pro as a return specialist. He also led the league twice (2012 and 2014) in kick return touchdowns (one in 2012 and two in 2014) and the longest kick return (108 both times).
The Ravens star made his way into the team's history after scoring two touchdowns in their Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Jones spent the first five years of his career with the Houston Texans, returning 64 punts for 1,490 and a touchdown. He also finished his time with Houston with 127 receptions for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He finished his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers in 2015.
This is a developing story. Ravens OnSI will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. The entire team at Ravens OnSI sends their condolences to Jones's family and loved ones.
