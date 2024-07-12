Ravens TE Among NFL's Best
Another day, another Baltimore Ravens star cracks ESPN's ongoing positional ranking series.
This time around, ESPN released a ranking of the top 10 tight ends according to league executives, coaches and scouts. Unsurprisingly, Ravens star Mark Andrews ranked very high on that list, coming in at No. 3. Some evaluators had him as No. 2, while others had him as low as No. 6.
"He's still a monster target in the middle of the field, huge catch radius, a matchup issue for safeties and a bruiser after the catch," an NFL personnel evaluator said.
Last season may have been the weakest of Andrews' career statistically, as he caught 61 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns. However, he suffered an ankle injury in Week 11 that cut his regular season short. Before his injury, he was on pace for another stellar season with 925 yards and 10 touchdowns, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes.
While the Ravens have often struggled to build a quality receiving corps, Andrews has brought some much-needed stability to the passing game. He even lines up in the slot or out wide very frequently, almost acting like a big wide receiver more than a tight end.
"He's helped keep that passing game afloat for a long time," the personnel evaluator said. "A lot of receivers have come and gone there, but not him."
Now, Andrews has a legitimate running mate in third-year tight end Isaiah Likely. Baltimore's offense would've been in rough spot without Andrews late last season, if not for Likely stepping up with six touchdowns in the seven games Andrews missed. Now that both are fully healthy, the Ravens have what many consider to be the league's best tight end duo.
The Ravens' offense took a step forward last season, particularly in the passing game. To continue building on that success, Andrews will have to keep up the outstanding play he's shown throughout out his career.
