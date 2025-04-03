Ravens Take Pair of Top Defenders In Mock Draft
After re-signing left tackle Ronnie Stanley and signing Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Baltimore Ravens have their sights set on the 2025 NFL Draft, which is less than a month away. With that in mind, ESPN's Field Yates released a new two-round mock draft that features the Ravens taking a pair of top defenders in the upcoming draft class.
In the first round with the No. 27 pick, Yates has Baltimore selecting Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
"With the Ravens looking for more pass-rush juice, Pearce's wait ends here," Yates writes. "He entered this past season as a potential top-10 pick and has some of the most effortless movement skills of any pass rusher in this class. He ran a 4.47-second 40 and can really bend the edge, too. But his lack of consistency last season resulted in a stock drop. The Ravens could capitalize by landing Pearce and his considerable upside late in the first round."
Pearce had eight sacks in 2024, and 13 in 2023. In that two-year span, he has 71 hurries and 15 additional hits on the quarterback. In terms of PFF grading, Pearce is as close to a flawless prospect in this class. His pass rush win rate is an absurd 23 percent, and his true pass set pass rush win rate was graded at 83.7. On top of that, he had a 10.1 percent run-stop rate. Adding him off the edge would give Baltimore an immediate difference maker that could be their pillar off the edge for a decade.
Yates also has the Ravens taking another Notre Dame safety to put next to Kyle Hamilton, drafting Xavier Watts in the second round. As if Hamilton wasn't enough of a nussiance for opposing offenses, Watts has 13 interceptions over the last two years. His nose for the ball and football IQ would immediately give Baltimore arguably the top safety duo in the NFL should Watts reach his full potential.
Should this be the haul the Ravens come away with, it would be nothing new in Baltimore - a great draft class that features multiple long-term stars.
