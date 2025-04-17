Ravens Take Star WR in Dream Draft-Day Scenario
The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2025 NFL Draft with multiple defensive needs. Edge rusher and cornerback stick out as the biggest holes on Baltimore's defense, and they could also add another safety opposite Kyle Hamilton.
Because of this, many expect Baltimore to address one of these positions in the first round of the draft. However, Gilberto Manzano says that the dream scenario for the Ravens would be landing Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"Yes, Jackson continues to post prolific MVP-worthy seasons in spite of an underwhelming receiving corps," Manzano writes. "But they need a dominant pass catcher for the postseason, one capable of hauling in critical two-point conversions with the game on the line. And a receiver who can complement Zay Flowers. The big-body wideout out of Arizona can do that. McMillan thrives in grabbing contested passes."
McMillan is projected to be the first wide receiver not named Travis Hunter to go off the board by many draft experts. Baltimore added DeAndre Hopkins to go along with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in the receiving corps, which allows Hopkins to take more of a supporting role rather than be the No. 1 receiver. If McMillan did fall to Baltimore, taking him would give them arguably the deepest receiving corps in the NFL. If Hopkins is the No. 3 or No. 4 receiver, then that is a good spot for the Ravens to be in.
McMillan has been comped to Drake London for his size and ability to go up and get 50-50 balls. Should he be that style of receiver in the NFL, or become even better than London, it would be easy to see why Manzano would say the Ravens should add him to their receiving corps.
McMillan was an All-American in 2024, hauling in 84 catches and a Big-12-leading 1,319 yards.
