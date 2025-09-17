Ravens LB Steps Up vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens knew they needed players on the defense to step up after their Week 1 collapse against the Buffalo Bills.
The Ravens got that contribution from linebacker Tavius Robinson in their Week 2 win against the Cleveland Browns. Robinson forced a fumble that led to a 60-yard recovery and return for a touchdown from fellow linebacker Roquan Smith. Robinson received praise after the game following his performance.
"For sure. I feel like it took me back to my high school days playing running back, but it was an awesome job by 'T-Rob' [Tavius Robinson] being able to get the sack fumble and I just reaped the reward [of] being there close to the ball. I just had to do a little sprint for about 15, 20 yards [64 yards]," Smith said postgame.
Plays like that are what will help the Ravens win football games throughout the course of the season.
"[It was] great, huge. Tavius [Robinson] stepped up huge today with that sack and strip. And then of course, Roquan [Smith] with the recovery for the touchdown," defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike said.
"Those were huge plays and showed what this defense can do. Now we just have to stack days, practices, weeks, games and stay consistent throughout the whole season."
Robinson is in his third season with the Ravens and there seems to be more of a comfort with him on the football field. That is a positive sign of what's to come for Baltimore.
"I think for us, it's just that no matter what's happening, we're always trying to be at our best. [We want to] all do our one-of-11, and just play good defense," Robinson said. "[It was] very encouraging. I think we did what we wanted to do. Obviously, there is still going to be a lot to correct [and] a lot to get better from, but we're just going to keep growing as a defense."
The Ravens can make improvements and they have to find out how to correct their mistakes before a big matchup on Monday Night Football in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.
If the Ravens can play better defense against one of the league's top offenses, that should breed even more confidence going into the rest of the year.
