Ravens TE Preview: Changing of the Guard
For over half a decade now, Mark Andrews has been the Baltimore Ravens' leading man at tight end, and that's still the case for now.
Andrews, who turns 30 in September, enters this season with a massive chip on his shoulder. He had a strong regular season in 2024 with 55 receptions for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns, but the lasting memory of the season is unfortunately him dropping what would've been the game-tying two-point conversion against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. It's been almost six months since that game, but the memory still sticks with him.
"It's tough. This is my life," Andrews told reporters on May 28. "I put a lot of work into this and everything I do is kind of focused on that. Everything I think about is focused on that, and so it wasn't the way that I had planned it, but that's all part of the story.
"I've been using it [as motivation], and I've had an incredible offseason, and I'm excited just to show what I can continue to do and continue to prove myself and step up in big moments. And that's the thing about sports is that it doesn't always fall your way. It doesn't always go your way, but it's how you bounce back."
As if that's not enough motivation for Andrews, his starting job being in jeopardy certainly is.
Isaiah Likely is now entering his fourth NFL season, and has been climbing up the ranks very quickly. Last season, the 25-year-old set new career-highs with 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns while sharing snaps with Andrews. He could be a starter for a majority of teams, and should be the Ravens' starter before too long.
"I tell everybody that I'm just trying to be that chess piece. I feel like in the offense, whether I'm out wide, in-line, in the backfield, anywhere, really just understanding [my job] and making plays where the plays really aren't there to be made. Just always trying to go the distance. Whether I catch a pass, whether I'm blocking down the field, always trying to make an explosive play happen while I'm on the field."
Andrews and Likely are the headliners, but one would be remiss to not bring up Charlie Kolar as well. Kolar, 26, may not be as much a receiving threat as his peers, but he's a key blocker who helps the Ravens' fearsome rushing attack thrive.
The Ravens' tight end room is probably the best and deepest in the league, but with all three players entering the final year of their contracts, they may not get to enjoy this luxury much longer. So, they'd best take advantage of it while they can.
