Ravens Coach Looks to Improve on Historic Offense
The Baltimore Ravens' offense was historically great in 2024, as they racked up the third-most single-season yards in NFL history at 7,224 and becoming the first team to ever score 40 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in one season.
According to offensive coordinator Todd Monken, though, the offense still has room to improve.
"There's a lot of things that we can certainly get better at," Monken said on "The Lounge" podcast. "Systematically, how we do it. How we practice. How we continue to put Lamar [Jackson] in charge. Getting to a premium play.
"Not everything still was exactly the way you want it. Maybe the numbers said that. But you're always trying to stay one step ahead, as best you can."
Monken's offense was already good in his first season, as the Ravens ranked sixth in total yards and fourth in scoring. His offense in Year 2 was on a different level, though, as Baltimore ranked first in total yards and third in scoring.
A big reason for that success was the extra freedom granted to superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. With Jackson already having a year to learn Monken's system, the Ravens allowed him to adjust the play at the line of scrimmage, and it paid dividends. So heading into Year 3 under Monken, Jackson should have even more control on the field.
"He's earned that right, [because] not only is he a great player, but he's really smart," Monken said. "There's nothing that Lamar can't handle. It's just a matter of doing it over and over, us doing it to where it's second nature to him. Getting to what he likes, what we like, what we think is the best way to attack.
"The quarterback has to take onus of that and want that. The moment that they change a play, they're now on the hook. Some guys like that and some guys don't. Lamar's gotten more and more comfortable with that. He's really good at it. We've just got to continue down that road."
Monken has done a fabulous job in Baltimore, as evidenced by him interviewing for multiple head-coaching jobs in each of the past two offseasons. He and his staff know that Jackson is the engine that makes their offense run, and they intend to make him a huge part of the planning process.
"It doesn't really matter how I see it or what I like. He has to like it and has to see it. If a player likes a play, they make it work. That's the same with him … coming to some kind of common ground with that and him feeling comfortable with it. I think that's just built over time.
"I think our staff does a great job. They make this thing go, and the players do. I just get to call it and get a bunch of credit that I don't deserve. I've got one of the best jobs in the NFL. Because if [the goal is] ultimately to win, be part of a great organization with an elite quarterback that gives you a chance to win the Super Bowl every year, [it's] pretty sweet."
