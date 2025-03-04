Raven Country

Ravens Insider Predicts New Backup For Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson could be joined by a new teammate in the Baltimore Ravens quarterback room.

Dec 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8) and Josh Johnson (17) enter the field prior the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens will have Lamar Jackson under center next season, but the question remains as to who will back him up.

Veteran Josh Johnson served in that role last season, but the 38-year-old is a free agent, and there's a chance he may not return.

The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec envisions that the Ravens will be looking for Johnson's replacement this offseason.

"There was a buzz in Indianapolis that the Ravens would be in the veteran backup quarterback market. It makes sense," Zrebiec writes.

"Johnson is a well-respected veteran and developed a strong rapport with Jackson. However, as long as they’re willing to spend a little more, the Ravens should be able to find an upgrade. It’s unclear how much longer Johnson wants to play. Returning as the emergency No. 3 quarterback is an option, too."

Johnson has been Jackson's backup for three of the last four seasons, so there is value in bringing him back. However, if Johnson has to enter the game, the Ravens might be in trouble.

The decision on whether to bring Johnson back may not be entirely up to the Ravens. Johnson may look at this as an opportunity to step away from the NFL, but he could also have opportunities across the league as well.

Re-signing Johnson gets the job done for this year, but it's kicking the rock down the road until next year, when the Ravens will likely be tasked with making a similar decision.

That being said, Jackson is for sure the starter, so the Ravens can afford to make annual decisions regarding his backup.

If Johnson wants to return, that should benefit the Ravens, but they should also explore other options in free agency and the draft to boost their depth a little.

