Ravens Trade Down With Titans in NFL Draft
It took until Day 3, but the Baltimore Ravens have made their first trade of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Near the end of the fourth round, the Ravens trade picks Nos. 136 and 183 to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for picks Nos. 141 and No. 178. Both teams moved five spots down with one pick and five spots up with another.
With the No. 136 pick, the Titans selected Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, getting a massive steal for the value. Ayomanor, who has 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns over his two years with the Cardinal and earned a second-team All-ACC selection in 2024, was widely expected to be a Day 2 pick, but the Titans scoop him up early on Day 3 instead.
Ayomanor could've been a good pick for the Ravens as a depth receiver, but apparently they felt differently. Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, who just went to the New England Patriots at No. 137 overall, could've been a good pick as well.
The Ravens will be back on the clock very soon at No. 141 overall, the third pick of the fourth round.
