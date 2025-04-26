Offensive Gems Ravens Could Target on Day Three
The Baltimore Ravens addressed the offensive side of the ball for the first time with the selection of former LSU offensive tackle Emory Jones in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, heading into Day 3, they have some different needs to fill and some promising talent to choose from, especially at running back and with return specialist candidates.
Here is a list of potential offensive gems who could be selected in the fourth through seven rounds and fit the Ravens' needs:
Wide Receiver
Tory Horton, Colorado State: The former Colorado State Ram was expected to come off the board sometime on Day 2 in round three at the latest, and now could present the Ravens with a great value option if he's still available when they're on the clock for the first time in the fourth round. Horton's senior season was cut short by a knee injury, but when he was healthy, he looked like one of the better prospects at the position in this year's class with good vertical speed, ball-tracking ability and elusiveness in space. He eclipsed 1,100 receiving yards and hauled in eight touchdowns in back-to-back years from 2022-2023 after transferring from Nevada. In addition to being a quality option to round out the Ravens' receiver depth chart, he could fill the void at punt returner. He recorded 423 punt return yards on 26 opportunities over the last three years with a career average of 16.3 yards per return and took one back for a touchdown in each season.
Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech: If the Ravens strike out on Horton, they could pivot to the former Hokie a little later. Lane also comes with impressive all-purpose ability having led two different conferences in punt returns and punt return yardage, and he also returned kicks early in his career. On offense, he is a dynamic weapon who was utilized on screens and underneath routes primarily in college, but he also possesses blazing vertical speed having clocked a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Running Back
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee: The former Volunteer still being available is very perplexing given the talent he possesses, the breakout season he produced as a senior and the lack of treadwear he accumulated in his previous seasons playing in a reserve role. Sampson not only set career highs across the board but dwarfed his career production before last season by finishing with 258 carries for 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, as well as 20 catches for 143 receiving yards. He earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors as a result. Many pundits thought he could go as high as the second round and were surprised to see him fall to Day 3, where his wait likely won't be long.
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State: The former Heisman Trophy finalist is still one of the most well-rounded prospects at the position in this year's loaded crop. What he lacks in breakaway speed, he more than makes up for with elite contact balance, quick feet and vision, which makes him a clutch option in short-yardage scenarios if Derrick Henry isn't available or is just out of the game. Skattebo is a dangerous receiving weapon out of the backfield and can be used as a wildcat quarterback where he can throw the occasional pass. In 2024 as a senior, he led his team and finished second in the FBS in rushing with 1,711 yards and finished second on the Sun Devils with a career-high 605 receiving yards. The fourth round always seemed like a sweet spot for Skattebo to come off the board, and with two picks in the round not too far apart from each other, the Ravens could get two swings at him.
Tight End
Gunnar Helm, Texas: With not a single member of their entire tight end room under contract past the 2025 season, the Ravens could get ahead of needing to reload at the position by targeting the former Longhorn, who finally broke out in his final season. Helm stepped up big in the offense during the program's first year competing in the SEC, recording career high in receptions (60), receiving yards (783) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The 2024 Second Team All-SEC honoree has good size at 6-foot-5 and plays a very quarterback-friendly style with reliable hands, a natural feel for where to sit down in zones over the middle of the field, and has upside as a solid second option in an offense that features the position heavily like the Ravens.
Joshua Simon, South Carolina: The former SEC standout was a potent weapon in the Gamecocks' offense and was especially dangerous in the red-zone. As a sixth-year senior in 2024, Simon recorded career highs across the board with 40 catches for 519 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He shows a willingness as a blocker in the run game, but his technique needs refinement to become more of a complete player at the position.
Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech: The former Red Raider has ideal size for the position at 6 foot-3 1/2 and 260 pounds with 33.25-inch hands and knows how to use it to his advantage as a pass catcher. In the open field with a full head of steam and the ball in his hands, he is hard to tackle, displays impressive concentration and high-points the ball to come down with it in 50-50 scenarios. He could be more consistent when it comes to his blocking, but he can also be used in creative ways as a runner out of wildcat formations as well as a pop-pass thrower.
