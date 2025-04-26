Defensive Gems Ravens Could Target on Day Three
The Baltimore Ravens addressed another of their top needs on the defensive side of the ball with the selection of former Marshall edge rusher Mike Green in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, heading into Day 3, they have more to fill and plenty of promising talent to choose from, especially along the front seven for the second day in a row.
Here is a list of potential defensive gems who could be selected in the fourth through seven rounds and fit the Ravens' needs:
Defensive Line
Jordan Phillips, Maryland: Following the retirement of veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce this offseason, the Ravens could find his replacement in the former Terp who excels at taking on double teams and stuffing the run. Even though he didn't record a single sack in college, he flashed some interior pass rush ability and was unblockable during the week of practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: The former Rebel is one of the most athletic prospects in this year's draft regardless of position and joins second-overall pick Travis Hunter as one of the few who offers two-way versatility. In addition to playing interior defensive line where he racked up 10 sacks and 27 tackles for loss over his last three seasons, he also played fullback, tight end and wildcat quarterback where he logged seven rushing touchdowns in his senior season alone. He could provide immediate depth on the defensive line and be a potential successor to five-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard who is only signed through 2025 and will be 31 years old next month.
Ty Robinson, Nebraska: The former Cornhusker is one of the most disruptive interior presences left on the board who can align in multiple spots and stand out as a pass rusher and run stuffer. He posted 12 sacks and 27 tackles for loss in college with the bulk of his production coming in 2024 when he recorded a career-high seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He also batted down 10 passes at the line of scrimmage in his last two years combined. With veteran Brent Urban still being a free agent, Robinson could help at both the three and five-technique spots.
Aeneas Peebles, Virginia: At barely over 6 feet and weighing 282 pounds, the former Hokie and Duke Blue Devil is one of the most undersized interior defensive linemen but that didn't stop him from being one of the most disruptive and productive with a pair of All ACC nods and a Third Team All American honor in college. He posted 11.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, the bulk of which came in his last two years with eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss. At the next level, he'd almost exclusively be a situational interior pass rusher who comes in on later downs and sub-packages.
Cornerback
Cobee Bryant, Kansas: The former Jayhawk is one of the most instinctive players and best ball hawks in this year's class with 13 career interceptions including four in each of his last two seasons. He is highly competitive in coverage, excelling the most in zone where he can make reads and break on the ball. Bryant's slender frame doesn't stop him from being physical in run support with nine tackles for loss over his final two seasons.
Quincy Riley, Louisville: The former Cardinal possesses inside and outside versatility and impressive ball skills with eight career interceptions and a dozen or more pass breakups in each of the last two seasons. Riley also brings special teams value to the table both on kick and punt coverage as well as at returner where he returned six punts for 53 yards as a senior last year.
Zah Frazier, UTSA: The former Roadrunner is an extremely gifted athlete with only one year of full-time starting experience in college but at 6-foot-3 with over 32-inch arms, he has ideal NFL measurables in terms of height and length. He tested off the charts at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and is coming off a senior season where he earned First Team All American Athletic Conference honors after tying for second in the FBS with a single-season program-record six interceptions.
Inside Linebacker
Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss: Some pundits had the former Rebel ranked as high as their second-best prospect at the position in this year's class but concerns about his less-than-ideal measurables at 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds likely caused him to fall to Day 3. His instincts and natural feel for the game allow him to play faster than more gifted athletes and he is one of the best tacklers in this year's class regardless of position. His missed tackle rate of 6% is the lowest of any prospect. Paul Jr. could come in andcompete with Trenton Simpson for the starting WILL linebacker spot while providing value on special teams.
Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia: The former five-star recruit started 32 games over his last three years for the Bulldogs and led the 2022 national championship-winning team with a career-high 76 total tackles including eight for a loss. He has missed time in every season but his freshman campaign but is a three-down playmaker when healthy with the ability to be impactful both in coverage and as a blitzer having recorded eight career sacks, including three in each of the last two seasons. After being projected to go as high as the third round, Mondon could be an early Day 3 option for the Ravens who brought him in for one of their final pre-draft visits.
Teddye Buchanan, Cal: Although he only has one year of starting experience in the ACC, he starred at the FCS level previously for UC Davis. He is coming off his best season against FBS competition where he recorded 114 tackles including 12 for a loss, two forced fumbles, five sacks and four pass breakups. At 6 foot 2 and 233 pounds, Buchanan possesses ideal size and showcased his explosive athleticism at the Combine. He has a lot of upside as a special teams contributor and can make plays in coverage as well.
