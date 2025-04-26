Ravens Select Cal LB in NFL Draft
With the No. 129 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected California linebacker Teddye Buchanan.
A San Francisco native, Buchanan transferred to Cal last year after spending four years at the FCS level with UC-Davis. The fifth-year senior shined in his lone year with the Golden Bears, recording 114 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five sacks and four pass breakups. He earned a first-team All-ACC selection.
At 6-2 and 233 pounds with a 4.6-second 40 time, Buchanan brings good size and athleticism to the table. He has some things to work on of course, but they're coachable issues.
"Buchanan’s draft stock could be tied directly to his size, athleticism and upside on special teams and in coverage," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "With below-average play recognition, he becomes more helper than hero as a run defender. He’s twitchy in short spaces and can float through space on fluid feet and smooth hips when asked to cover. Buchanan has physical tools to work with but might never get there as a run defender. Still, if he can cover and play special teams well, he might make a team."
The Ravens lost a lot of depth at linebacker this offseason with both Malik Harrison and Chris Board both leaving in free agency. Trenton Simpson, who started much of the season next to Roquan Smith before his late-season benching, is expected to be a starter again, but the Ravens would like to add some competition for him, and Buchanan provides just that.
The Ravens will be back on the clock shortly, as their next pick is scheduled for No. 136 overall near the end of the fourth round.
