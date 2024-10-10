Ravens Named Trade Spot for Eagles Defender
The Baltimore Ravens have been on a roll of late, having won three straight games against tough opponents. However, there is one area in which the Ravens have been encountering some difficulties.
Their secondary.
Baltimore ranks 31st in the NFL in pass defense, thanks much in part to injuries to Marlon Humphrey (who has been playing hurt) and Arthur Maulet (who has been sidelined).
That's why the Ravens could be in the market for a defensive back between now and the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, and Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has identified a potential target for them: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox.
"Starting corner Marlon Humphrey is banged up, and so is slot regular Arthur Maulet," Benjamin wrote. "The Eagles would probably like to see rookie Cooper DeJean in a bigger role, making Maddox expendable."
Through the Eagles' first four games of the season, Maddox has logged 10 tackles and four passes defended.
The problem with Maddox is that he is not exactly a beacon of good health himself.
In 2022 and 2023, the 28-year-old played in a grand total of 13 games due to various injury issues, and he has never played a full season since entering the NFL in 2018.
As a matter of fact, other than 2021 when Maddox appeared in 16 contests, he has never participated in more than 13 games in any other individual campaign.
For a Ravens squad that is dealing with enough injury issues in its own secondary, Maddox's lack of durability poses a problem.
The good news is that Maddox has remained healthy so far in 2024, so perhaps he will buck the injury trend this season.
When he is right, Maddox is a decent corner and would definitely provide Baltimore's defensive backfield with a boost. He also probably wouldn't be too expensive in a trade.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!