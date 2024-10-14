Ravens DT Continues Strong Start
In a season filled with ups and downs for the Baltimore Ravens defense through the first six weeks, defensive tackle Travis Jones is beginning to become a steady presence.
Jones, 24, turned in his best outing of the season, getting his first sack of the year and tallying two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders. With the win, Baltimore has now won four in a row.
"It felt good," Jones said. "Just going through six weeks and now being able to get on the board [and] get one [sack], it was good for my confidence."
Jones' two tackles for loss set a season-best for the third-year defensive tackle.
On third and seven with the Commanders driving to the Ravens' 13-yard line, Jones broke through the offensive line and sacked Daniels for an 11-yard loss, forcing them to settle for a field goal with 9:11 left in the first quarter.
"Yes, it was pretty sweet to see [Travis Jones] get that sack," Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said. "The guy is an animal, as we all know. Just, sometimes, the sacks, you may not see them, but his presence throughout the game and just the impact that he had throughout the game is not taken for granted. So, I definitely appreciate him a lot and the way he busts his tail, day in and day out, and the type of person he is."
Washington's defense came into the matchup on Sunday with the second-best rushing offense but was held to just 52 yards, including holding Daniels to 22 rushing yards, his lowest this season. The Commanders also led the NFL in points per game before Sunday.
"Throughout the whole week, we were talking about keeping [Jayden Daniels] in the pocket, just because, most of their rushing yards come from scrambling," Jones said. "So, I feel like we went out there and executed at a high level."
For the season, Jones has 19 tackles, including three for a loss, two quarterback hits and a sack. He's also already matched his career best of four pressures.
