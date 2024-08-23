Ravens TE Using Last Year as Beginning of Breakout
When All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews went down for the final seven games to the regular season, it was Isaiah Likely who stepped up in his absence.
The impact of Likely's play last season has carried into training camp. Now, Likely is looking to build on his performance to end last season and take it to another level over the course of 17 games.
"I'd say [it helped] carrying over the confidence," Likely said. "Obviously, you want to hold onto everything that you did [well], and obviously benefit from the cons that you have, but this is a new year. We're onto bigger goals, because obviously everything didn't pan out the way we wanted to, so obviously, [I'm] keeping in mind that obviously what I did last year wasn't enough. So, [I'm] keeping that in [mind] and understand that this is another year to get it done."
Likely caught 30 catches for 411 yards and five touchdowns last season. Of those stats, the third-year tight end had 21 catches for 322 yards and scored all five touchdowns in the Ravens' final seven games.
Likely's five touchdowns were tied for second most on Baltimore.
Along with carrying over the confidence from his play in Baltimore's final seven regular season games, his level of play has carried over into training camp. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been more than pleased with Likely's performance throughout the summer.
"I would say Isaiah has put together a fantastic training camp," head coach John Harbaugh said on Aug. 11. "To your point, another great day – [he] connected on a bunch of deep balls out there. He's been spectacular with the route running details. I feel like the timing has been fantastic with him. He's just a very special athlete. [He] comes to work every day ready to go to work, so we're really proud of him, and we'll keep going."
Likely continuing to perform how he did at the end of last season alongside Andrews would elevate the Ravens' offense to another level. Having two tight ends who can be threats receiving game adds another dimension, and Likely may very well unlock aspects of Baltimore's passing game we have yet to see.
