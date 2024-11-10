Ravens CB Tweaked Contract for Trade
The Baltimore Ravens love to make some trade deadline moves, but with them being up against the salary cap for months now, they had to get a bit creative this year.
Baltimore made two big additions at the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29 and cornerback Tre'Davious White from the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, the day of the deadline. In both cases, the Ravens made additional moves to lighten the cap load.
For Johnson, the solution was simple, as Carolina will reportedly pay most of his remaining salary this season. For White, though, the Ravens took a different approach, as NFL insider Albert Breer revealed following their win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night football.
"Tre'Davious White, an interesting nugget on the deal to go and get him: White actually agreed to remove all the play-time incentives from his contract to facilitate the deal to the Ravens," Breer said. "He should make his debut for Baltimore against Pittsburgh a Week from Sunday."
According to Over the Cap, White's contract with the Rams featured a base value of $4.25 million, which doubled to $8.5 million if he played 60 percent of defensive snaps. He also had up to $1 million in per game bonuses. That cap relief goes a long way for a team that only has around $3.5 million in cap space.
The other part of Breer's quote is interesting as well. White didn't play against Cincinnati on account of there only being two days between the trade and the fact that he hasn't played in over a month, but he should be ready to go when the Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 17. Baltimore's secondary has been atrocious throughout the season, so White could help even if he isn't anywhere near what he was in his heyday with the Buffalo Bills.
At the very least, it's a better idea than doing nothing different at all.
