Three Games Ravens Fans Should Watch in Week 10
For the first time in months, the Baltimore Ravens can sit back on Sunday and watch the rest of the league go at it.
On Thursday night, the Ravens won yet another thriller over the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 35-34, completing the sweep in the season series. That win, Baltimore's seventh in its past eight games, crucially helped it keep pace with the AFC's elite, but it still must keep an eye on the opposition.
With that said, here's three games on Sunday's slate that Ravens fans should keep an eye on.
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts - 1 p.m. ET, CBS
As the Kansas City Chiefs continue to win, the Ravens' chances of earning the AFC's top seed grow slimmer and slimmer. That means the Buffalo Bills, who currently occupy the conference's second seed, are likely their main target going forward. Baltimore thrashed Buffalo 35-10 back in Week 4, but the Bills have rebounded nicely since then and are currently on a four-game winning streak.
On the other side, what Ravens fan wouldn't love a chance to see Joe Flacco in action again? Flacco struggled in last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, completing 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards and an interception, so the former Ravens star will need to play better against an elite Bills team.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders - 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Baltimore faces its arch rival for the first time next week, so you can bet that it's keeping a close eye on this game. Pittsburgh is humming along and currently leads the AFC North at 6-2, though some question marks remain, not helped by a brutal late-season schedule.
On the other hand, Washington has been the surprise of the season so far, boasting a 7-2 record behind rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. The Ravens beat the Commanders at home in Week 6, but Washington is still more than capable of hanging with the big boys. Pittsburgh will be a good litmus test for the upstart NFC East team.
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans - 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Primetime is where the best games are meant to be, and this game should be a treat. Detroit is arguably the best team in the league right now, sitting at 7-1 and dominating most of its opponents.
However, Houston is the more interesting team to watch from Baltimore's perspective. The Texans, who host Baltimore on Christmas Day, are very likely going to win the AFC South, which puts them in direct competition with the Ravens for seeding purposes (if the latter wins the AFC North). As such a loss to a cross-conference foe could go a long way.
