Joe Burrow Shows Love To Ravens' Lamar Jackson
It seems like fireworks ensue every time the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals play, in no small part thanks to their excellent quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, respectively.
Thursday night's game was no exception, as both quarterbacks were simply brilliant once more. Jackson continued his push for his third MVP award, completing 25 of 33 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns, plus an electric run here and there. Burrow, meanwhile, carved up the Ravens' defense as he completed 34 of 56 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns in a losing effort.
After a game like that, the two signal-callers couldn't help but sing each other's praises.
"It's always fun playing against him," Burrow said. "You know what kind of game it's going to be. He's going to make big-time plays, put them in great spots to win the game, and you've got to match it. I love playing against him. I love watching him. He's incredible [at] what he does with the ball in his hands. It's fun to watch. You know what type of game it's going to be going into that when you [have] him on the other side."
Despite the two being some of the best quarterbacks in the league, Jackson has consistently gotten the better of his rival. He's now 10-1 as a starter against Cincinnati and 6-1 against Burrow head-to-head. Even still, that respect is absolutely a two-way street.
"I just know [Burrow] is a great quarterback over there," Jackson said. "There are a lot of great quarterbacks in the league, not just us two. And it's a divisional game – I just know it's going to be a dogfight regardless, because he's got [that] dawg in him."
With the season series now complete, fans will have to wait until next year to see these two go head-to-head again, barring an unlikely playoff matchup. If this year's pair of games is any indication, though, then they should produce more classics for years to come.
