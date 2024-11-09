LASIK Company Trolls Refs After Ravens, Bengals Ending
It feels like almost every NFL game these days invites some criticism of the officiating, and Thursday night's thriller between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals was no exception.
On their final drive of the game, the Bengals put together an excellent two-minute drill and a touchdown pass by Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase (what else?) put them within one with 38 seconds to go. Zac Taylor's team decided to go for two and the win, but Burrow's pass to Tanner Hudson fell incomplete and Baltimore held on for the victory.
After the game, though, many fans were furious about two apparent missed penalties on the two-point conversion. The first was a missed face mask by Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike against Burrow as the pass came out. The second was a missed holding by Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson against Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki.
Those controversial no-calls caught the attention of LASIK, the group behind the famous eye surgery of the same name. Just after the game went final, the group's social media team took to social media to call out the officials for both decisions on the play.
"Better vision, better calls. Yes, we're still offering NFL refs free LASIK," the group wrote in one social media post.
Additionally, they even shared a referral page where fans could nominate a referee and receivie a discount themselves.
Amazingly, this isn't the first time LASIK has called out NFL referees this season. First, the group made a post after an egrigious missed face mask by Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Byron Young on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in their matchup on Oct. 24. Then on Monday, the group pointed out a missed false start by Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The missed calls weren't the sole reason why the Benglas lost, but it did put a bit of a damper on an otherwise excellent game. For the Ravens, they'd like to avoid the officials potentially being a deciding factor in the future.
