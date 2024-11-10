Legendary Announcer Blasts Ravens, Bengals Refs
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals gave NFL fans yet another thriller on Thursday Night Football, with the former pulling out a 35-34 victory in front of the home crowd.
Yet, many seem to believe that the ending put a damper on an otherwise excellent game.
After the Bengals scored a touchdown with 38 seconds remaining, they boldly decided to go for two and the win rather than play for overtime. Joe Burrow's pass to Tanner Hudson fell incomplete, but fans in Cincinnati and elsewhere were furious about two seemingly missed penalties on the play, first a hold against tight end Mike Gesicki and second a face mask against Burrow.
Even Terry McAulay, Amazon Prime Video's rules analyst, felt like there should've been flags on the play.
“It was clearly defensive holding before the pass was in flight,” McAulay said. That should have been called. And that does look like forceable to the head of the quarterback. That’s roughing the passer and should have been called.”
Following that explanation, legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels delivered an alarming remark on the state of NFL officiating as a whole.
“Too many games end this way," Michaels said. "They just do. You miss calls. The whole thing. It’s so frustrating to the fans. So frustrating.”
It does feel like nearly every game features some sort of officiating gaffe, and while the problem is likely exacerbated in the age of social media, there is a serious issue to address. Then again, it feels like there have been too many mistakes for the NFL to do something substantial, yet nothing has come.
At any rate, the Ravens will look to avoid such controversies when they travel to face the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 17.
