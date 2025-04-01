Ravens Defender Expected to Regain Starting Spot
When the Baltimore Ravens selected former Clemson standout inside linebacker Trenton Simpson at No. 86 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the plan was for him to succeed 2020 first-rounder Patrick Queen who was set to play out the final year of his rookie deal later that year.
As a rookie, Simpson got sit back and watch Queen continue to be the other half of the league's best inside linebacker tandem alongside three-time First Team All Pro veteran Roquan Smith. Following the Pro Bowler's departure in free agency the following offseason, the succession plan was put into place and Simpson was given every opportunity to seize the vacant full-time starter role in his second season.
While he opened the 2024 regular season as the starter through the first 13 games, after the bye week, Simpson was regulated back to the primary special teams role he played in his first year. In his stead, the Ravens deployed a two-man platoon of veteran Malik Harrison and Chris Board down the stretch and into the playoffs.
Both players signed elsewhere this offseason while the only move the Ravens have made thus far atthe position has been to bring in former Los Angeles Rams special teams ace Jake Hummel. During a press conference with reporters at the annual league meetings on Monday, head coach John Harbaugh not only expressed his confidence in Simpson but also shared that the expectation is for him to regain his starting job back in 2025 and continue to ascend.
"I expect him to be the starting early-down WILL [linebacker]," Harbaugh said. "We do a lot on passing downs with dime [packages] and different kind of personnel groups in the field. He can continue to grow into that, but I think he's going to take a big step this year."
Even though Simpson's sophomore season fell short of expectations due to a lack of consistency, it wasn't without it's highlights and flashes of playmaking ability. He still finished third on the team in total tackles (73), first in tackles for loss among linebackers (five) and also recorded career highs with four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and six quarterback hits.
Queen was given a longer leash to grow in a trial by-fire during his first couple of seasons in the league because the only contingency plan the Ravens had was paring him with long-time special teams ace Josh Bynes who was brought back for a third stint in his age 32 and 33 seasons in 2021 and part of 2022.
Harbaugh recalled how Queen didn't start truly finding his stride and turning into the playmaker they envisioned he'd be until his third. Even before the Ravens' midseason trade acquisition of Smith from the Chicago Bears that year, he was trending towards breaking out and once they joined forces, he was able to shine his brightest in a less taxing role where he could fly around from sideline to sideline.
The Ravens expect Simpson to follow a similar career arc to Queen heading into a pivotal third season and according to Harbaugh, he is already "working hard" to ensure it comes to fruition.
"He's already in the building every single day, he's watching film on his own, he's in phenomenal shape," Harbaugh said. "I'm sure he could play a game right now. So, he cares, and that's where it starts."
Overall, Harbaugh said the team feels "great" about their linebacker depth chart as it currently stands but admitted he still thinks they "need some guys" because they "lost a bunch of guys." In addition to Harrison and Board, the Ravens recently lost five-year veteran Kristian Welch who signed with the Green Bay Packers this past Friday.
"We've got to replace those guys," Harbaugh said. "I think we've got some good young guys coming up. William Kwenkeu, nobody knows about him, but he played two games last year. I'm kind of excited [about] him as a special teams guy and a growing."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!