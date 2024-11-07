Ravens Star Ready For Another Dog Fight vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens were pushed to the brink in their 41-38 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.
Now, with the two teams set to clash again just over a month later, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is ready for another divisional brawl against the Joe Burrow-led Bengals and potentially another shootout against their AFC North rival.
"The same as any other game," Jackson said on Monday. "Just be prepared to just go in there, and it's going to be a dogfight. It's a divisional game as well, and we already know we just [need] to score points – that's our job, and that's been the conversation all season long – we have to score points."
The Ravens and Bengals offense put on a show on Oct. 6 with the two teams combining for 79 points in their overtime thriller. Burrow completed 30 of 39 passes for 392 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Cincinnati receiver Ja'Marr Chase torched the Ravens 'secondary, catching 10 passes for 193 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while fellow receiver Tee Higgins caught nine passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Higgins is listed as doubtful after missing the last two games due to a quadriceps injury.
Jackson went toe-to-toe with Burrow, completing 26 of his 42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns and 12 carries for 55 yards. Jackson threw two touchdowns to tight end Isaiah Likely, who will be out against Cincinnati. Zay Flowers caught seven passes for 115 yards while tight end Charlie Kolar and receiver Rashod Bateman had a touchdown.
Jackson noted the success came despite the unpredictable nature of the Bengals defense. If Cincinnati goes with the same approach, the two-time MVP won't complain given the offense's success on Oct. 6. at Paycor Stadium
"The first game we played [the Bengals] this season they were showing me all types of looks, so there's no telling what they [are] going to be doing this game," Jackson said. Hopefully, it'd be probably the same, because we put up a lot of points."
The Ravens (6-3) and Bengals (4-5) clash on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
