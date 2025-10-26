Ravens QB Ready to Replace Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are turning to Tyler Huntley for their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears after Lamar Jackson was ruled out following the team's final walkthrough.
Huntley, 27, is making the first start of his season for the Ravens and the 15th of his career. He started nine games for the Ravens from 2021-23.
Huntley spoke about his readiness in replacing Jackson earlier in the week as the Ravens need some juice coming off of a bye week.
"I always prepare to start," Huntley said. "I treat it like every week; I'm studying and drawing out the plays, watching film and everything I need to do to be prepared, like I do every week."
Huntley Starting For Injured Lamar Jackson vs. Bears
The Ravens turned to Cooper Rush for the last two games, but the team lost each contest by several scores. The hope is that Huntley can give the Ravens a different look that can get them back in the win column.
Huntley knows things are bleak for the Ravens, but he feels he can help the team get back in the saddle with him under center.
"No, not at all," Huntley said when asked if he's worried about the team's 1-5 start. "Thinking back to when the Bengals went to the Super Bowl [in 2021], I think they had a pretty bad record starting off that year. I can't remember their record, but I remember them going to the Super Bowl that year, and they didn't have a good record starting off. It's about how you finish."
Huntley's last start came back in Week 18 of last season while he was with the Miami Dolphins. He completed 25 of 41 passes for 227 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions as the Dolphins lost 32-20 to the New York Jets.
Huntley will have to show some kind of improvement if he hopes to get a different result for the Ravens and he's excited for the opportunity to prove himself.
"Just like going down to the Dolphins and being able to just play football, that's the greatest opportunity that I just praise about, because sometimes ... There are a lot of guys out there that want to be just playing, and I'm able to play. It just feels good to be out there," Huntley said.
If Huntley can redeem himself from his last start and find a way to win, the Ravens could use that as momentum to turn things around when Jackson is ready to return.
