Ravens Free Agent LB Hosts Youth Football Camp
Baltimore Ravens free agent linebacker Tyus Bowser is still looking for a new team deep into free agency, but in the meantime, he's going back to where it all began.
This weekend, Bowser returned to his hometown of Tyler, Texas to host his fifth annual youth football camp at Tyler. With more and more players hosting such camps, Bowser has taken the opportunity to give back to his hometown.
"I'm from Tyler, Texas and I just want to give back, " Bowser said, per CBS 19. "They've done so much for me and they're reason I'm in a position I'm in now, so definitely want to give back."
Bowser's camp is available to kids age 8-17, and features warm-ups, drills and a 7-on-7 game. In total, it's a great way for kids to get active during the summer.
"I try to bring in more energy try to bring in as many guys just try to make the environment as easy and fun as possible for these kids," Bowser said. "That's all they want to do is just have fun moving around. This is the summertime for them, and for them to just get out, have some fun and have things to do."
Bowser, 29, previously played at Tyler High School, racking up 24 sacks in his senior season. The three-star recruit then went to Houston for college and accounted for 136 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks over four seasons. He also earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2016, his final season with the Cougars.
Baltimore selected Bowser in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and while he was never a star, he was a solid part of the defense for several years. Over the course of six seasons, he started 23 of the 89 games he appeared in, recording 152 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks.
Unfortunately, injuries plagued Bowser over the past couple of years, and he didn't play at all last season due to a knee injury. Those injury woes culminated with the Ravens releasing him this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!