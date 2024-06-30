Ravens WR Throws First Pitch At Orioles Game
Throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game is a time-honored tradition like few others, and on Saturday, one of the newest Baltimore Ravens got to take part in said tradition.
Deonte Harty, a Baltimore native who signed with the Ravens earlier this offseason, threw out the first pitch ahead of Saturday's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers. The reciever and return specialist reportedly said he hasn't thrown a baseball since he played in high school, it seems he threw a good pitch on Saturday night.
Harty appearing at Camden Yards is nice in itself, but what it means in the big picture is even more noteworthy. The 26-year-old has been noticeably absent throughout the Ravens' offseason program, and during mandatory minicamp, Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed the reason for his absence was sadly due to his newborn daughter being in the hospital.
"I do. I guess I can say now. I've talked to him a few times in the last couple of days: his baby is in the hospital. [He has] a five-week-old daughter," Harbaugh told reporters on June 11. "They brought her back in the hospital this weekend, and now – the last couple of days – and he felt like he couldn't really leave his family, so we understood, and we excused him for that."
Hopefully, Harty's public appearance on Saturday means that all is well with his family.
Harty, who went by his birth name of Deonte Harris until changing it to honor his stepfather in 2021, joins the Ravens as the presumed top return man. He earned a first-team All-Pro selection as a returner with the New Orleans Saints in 2019, and last season, he had a crucial punt return touchdown in Week 18 to help the Buffalo Bills clinch the AFC East title. Of course, he can also chip in as a depth receiver when needed.
