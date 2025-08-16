Ravens Player Predicted to Sign Market-Setting Contract
The Baltimore Ravens have several up-and-coming players who will soon demand big paydays, and one is even believed to have a good chance at signing a record-breaking deal.
Seth Walder of ESPN predicts Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins will eventually become the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.
"After three seasons in the league, Nate Wiggins will sign a market-setting contract extension for cornerbacks during the 2027 offseason," Walder wrote. "He had a strong rookie campaign, allowing 0.9 yards per coverage snap (better than average) and minus-28 EPA allowed as the nearest defender (best among all outside corners), per NFL Next Gen Stats."
Baltimore selected Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and he impressed as a rookie, recording 33 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, 13 passes defensed and one touchdown. He also didn't allow a single touchdown when targeted.
However, the Ravens also knew Wiggins was far from a finished product when they drafted him as an undersized corner. He weighed in at just 173 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and then 182 pounds for his pro day.
Wiggins knew he needed to put on more weight to be able to hang with all types of wide receivers at the next level and that's exactly what he did this offseason.
"He put on about 10 pounds of muscle this offseason, and he has a far better understanding of Baltimore’s defensive plan," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic wrote. "The Ravens believe he has star potential."
If Wiggins retained his speed with his added weight, there is no doubt he's primed to make a big leap in his second NFL season.
He has all the pieces he needs to be successful around him, too. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is returning to his slot role and the Ravens added another highly-experience veteran in Jaire Alexander this offseason.
With that said, Wiggins' potential seems limitless and could mean Baltimore will soon have to account for him as part of its growing list of upcoming extensions.
