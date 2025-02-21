Former Defender Tells Story Behind Surprising Ravens Cut
In the oh so enjoyable month of March 2020, the Baltimore Ravens made it a point to re-do their defensive line. They did so with the addition of defensive tackle Calais Campbell via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they had another lineman in their sights around the same time.
Early in the offseason, the Ravens reportedly signed free agent defensive tackle Michael Brockers to a three-year deal worth $30 million. However, the deal never fully materialized, and Brockers instead went back to the Los Angeles Rams for slightly more money.
It was a very strange situation shrouded in mystery, until now that is.
During an appearance on the "Ryan Ripken Show," Brockers revealed the true story behind him not joining the Ravens.
“It’s COVID. Right before that season ended I had like an injury. I had an ankle injury, and COVID happened,” Brockers said. “I had no real way to rehab. So, I did some X-rays at one of the hospitals that let me go in, did the scans, they sent them to Baltimore. They thought that I couldn’t play anymore. That’s kind of the short answer to that question.”
To the Ravens' dismay, Brockers had a solid 2020 season with the Rams, recording 51 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. He would've ranked second on the Ravens in sacks that season, only behind Matthew Judon with six.
Brockers then played two more NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, though he didn't enjoy the same success he had with the Rams.
The 11-year pro retired last year after not playing at all in 2023, and while he's content with how the situation played out, there is a part of him that wishes he could've suited up in purple, gold and black. After all, he did go to college at LSU, so he knows those colors suit him.
“I know I would have [looked good in purple and black] because I look good in purple and gold,” Brockers said.
