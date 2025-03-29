Ravens Urged to Sign Pro Bowl Guard
The Baltimore Ravens don't have many glaring holes on their roster. While they've been quiet in free agency, a big reason for that is because they didn't necessarily need to make any huge moves. They landed DeAndre Hopkins on a one-year deal to give themselves a very nice receiving trio of Hopkins, Zay Flowers, and Rashod Bateman. Their biggest signing, though, was an internal one, keeping left tackle Ronnie Stanley in Baltimore on a three-year extension.
One current weakness they do have, though, is at guard. Patrick Mekari left for Jacksonville in free agency, which leaves a vacancy that needs filled in the middle of the Ravens' offensive line. With that in mind, Brandon Deeg and Daniel Valente of The Score say the Ravens should take a former Jaguars guard to fill the need. According to Deeg and Valente, Brandon Scherff should be in the crosshairs of the Ravens to be their next right guard.
"Baltimore lost Patrick Mekari in free agency. What better way to replace him than with five-time Pro Bowler Scherff," they write. "While he may not be the player he once was, he'd be an improvement for Baltimore's interior."
Scherff has been the poster child for reliability and durability. He has started all 17 games in each of the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the polar opposite of the reputation he had developed in Washington, where he missed 22 games from 2018-21. However, even at the age of 33, Scherff is still a reliable starter at guard. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and a former All-Pro selection in 2020. There aren't any better veteran options for the Ravens at the position as it currently stands, and he would improve their offensive line.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!