Ravens Named Landing Spot for AFC Rival WR
When the Baltimore Ravens pulled off the trade for wide receiver Diontae Johnson before the NFL trade deadline this year, they were hoping that he would fill the need for another playmaker that Lamar Jackson could utilize.
Unfortunately, that has been far from the case. Johnson has been a non-factor for the Ravens since being acquired.
While he may not have been a fit past this season anyway, Baltimore now has a major question that needs to be answered in the offseason. They need to go out and find another legitimate target for their superstar quarterback.
Keeping that in mind, there are a lot of potential targets in free agency. There are quite a few talented wide receivers who are expected to end up being available.
Could the Ravens actually consider making a run at the top wide receiver in free agency? That wideout is none other than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Higgins is widely expected to leave the Bengals this offseason. How sweet would it feel for Baltimore to steal him away from the bitter AFC North rivals?
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has connected the Ravens as a potential destination for Higgins. It's just a suggestion, but he thinks it makes sense.
"The Baltimore Ravens came into this season with the momentum in their hands after signing Derrick Henry to improve the ground game for Lamar Jackson. However, they never found an Odell Beckham Jr. replacement until trading for Diontae Johnson to give Nelson Agholor some relief in the backend," he wrote.
"The Ravens are still depending on Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman but Johnson’s issues have been problematic for Baltimore’s locker room despite denial. Baltimore signing Higgins could give Jackson a long-term receiver who could finally give a deep-threat receiver alongside Flowers."
Is this a likely move for Baltimore to make? Probably not, but it's worth at least looking into.
Throughout the 2024 season thus far with Cincinnati, Higgins has played in eight games. He has caught 45 passes for 581 yards and five touchdowns.
At just 25 years old and 26 at the start of next season, Higgins would be well worth a big four-year deal. He would completely change the outlook for the Ravens' offense and could actually end up being the No. 1 wideout for the team moving forward.
More than likely, this scenario will not end up happening. But, it's extremely interesting and entertaining to think about for Baltimore fans.
