Ravens Urged to Trade for Patriots' Key Defender
The Baltimore Ravens appear to have righted the ship, as they have won back-to-back games in impressive fashion after starting the season 0-2.
However, the Ravens could still afford to add some extra pieces.
One area in which Baltimore is currently ailing is the cornerback position, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks that the Ravens may want to consider calling the New England Patriots about a trade for Jonathan Jones.
"Jonathan Jones is a capable corner on a young New England Patriots team trying to find its way," Ballentine wrote. "T.J. Tampa has been hurt and Nate Wiggins is still learning the ropes as a rookie. Jones would bring needed flexibility to the secondary."
Jones has started all four games for the Patriots thus far in 2024, logging 19 tackles, a forced fumble and three passes defended.
The 31-year-old is in the final year of his deal, and given that New England is in rebuilding mode, it wouldn't make a whole lot of sense for the Pats to retain him.
As a result, Jones seems like a prime trade candidate ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline, and Baltimore may very well want to make a play for him.
Jones went undrafted, but landed with the Patriots in 2016.
It didn't take long for the Auburn product to establish himself as a key piece in New England's secondary, as he registered 44 tackles, a sack, an interception and eight passes defended.
Since then, Jones has been a regular in the Pats' defensive backfield, and last season, he finished with 48 stops and seven passes defended.
Jones has never been to a Pro Bowl, but he is a reliable cornerback and would absolutely help bolster the Ravens' defense.
Baltimore will face the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.
